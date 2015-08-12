Bolashak Scholarhsip Program presented at CICA Youth Council conference in Beijing (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM President of JSC "Center for International Programs" of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science Gani Nygymetov took part in the First Conference of the Youth Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Beijing August 10-13. Taking the floor Gani Nygymetov told about Kazakhstan President's Bolashak International Scholarship Program.

"The international experts admit that Kazakhstan Presidential Bolashak Scholarship is the best model of human potential development for the countries with emerging economies. The majority of the CICA member-countries implements various youth support programs. However, there is almost no analogue of the Bolashak Program," he said.

G. Nygymetov noted that Bolashak Program's experience is of great interest for the CICA states both as an effective tool of youth support and as a model of "social lift".

The representative of Kazakhstan briefed about the 22-year history of the scholarship which was established in 1993 by President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. He told also about the results of the program, the main areas of its modernization as well as the activity of the Bolashak Scholarship Fellows Association.

The conference was organized by the All-China Youth Federation and brought together 26 delegates from 14 member-countries of CICA - Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Palestine, Thailand, Pakistan, Turkey and Vietnam.

Youth Council is an advisory body of CICA. The decision on its establishment was adopted at the 4th CICA Summit in Shanghai in May 2014.

The first informal meeting of the CICA Youth Council was held on August 18, 2014 in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

Kazakhstan is the coordinator country of the CICA humanitarian dimension.