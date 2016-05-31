Bolashak Scholarship administrator, Tel Aviv University ink MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Centre for International Programs (Bolashak Presidential Scholarship administrator) and Tel Aviv University announced signing of a memorandum of understanding in Astana today.

The document was signed by President of the CIP Gani Nygymetov and President of TAU Joseph Klafter

The memorandum is aimed at development of international cooperation in the field of education including establishment and promotion of the activity between the CIP and the TAU. In particular, the document provides for organization of short-term training programs for scholars, teachers and healthcare workers of Kazakhstan in Israel as well as courses, workshops and master-classes for learning Israeli experience in education.

The document was signed on the initiative of the Association of Friends of the TAU in Kazakhstan. The presentation of the Association was held in Astana with the participation of business and academic communities of Kazakhstan and Israel.

At the ceremony of signing the memorandum, the parties noted great prospects of interaction.

To date, the TAU is a world-class innovative entrepreneurial university. Its Centre for Entrepreneurship Innovations closely cooperates with the Government of Israel, research centres as well as with industrial companies of the world.

Tel Aviv University is Israel's largest and most comprehensive higher education institution, with more than 30,000 students studying at nine faculties, 29 schools and 98 departments.