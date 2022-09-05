Bolashak Scholarship calls for papers open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Calls for applications for the Bolashak International Scholarship to study in the world’s leading universities, world’s acknowledged scientific research centers and organizations are open, the press service of the Centre for International Programmes JSC reports.

The applications should be uploaded on the Egov.kz portal. The deadline is October 14, 2022. This year 110 scholarships will be granted at large.

Notably, 2022 offers scholarships for technical & engineering employees, health workers, workers of culture, tourism and sport, mass media, agro-industrial sector, public servants, and teachers of secondary, vocational education and training organizations.

The applicants should have work experience of no less than 3 years, including work in their selected specialist areas over the past 12 months.