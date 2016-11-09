Bolashak scholarship graduate named as Deputy Mayor of Kazakhstan’s northernmost city

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Bolashak Presidential Programme alumnus Yevgeny Glotov has been appointed as Deputy Mayor of Kazakhstan's northernmost city Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yevgeny Glotov was born December 28, 1987 in Karaganda region.

He is a graduate of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University (International Law) and holds a master’s degree from the City University London (2013).

He started his career in 2006 as a Manager at the Kazakhstan Youth Congress.

From 2007 to 2008, he served as Executive Director of the Corporate Fund ‘Future without Drugs’.

In 2008-2009, Glotov worked as Chairman of the Kazakhstan Rural Youth Union.

In 2009-2011, he worked as Deputy Director, later as Director of Agroizdat LLP.

From 2011 to 2014, Glotov served as Director of LLP Steelsoft Astana.

In 2015 he was Chief Inspector and later Chief of Organizational-Inspection Department at the North Kazakhstan Governor’s Office.

Since October 2015, he has served as Chief of the Entrepreneurship and Tourism Department of the North Kazakhstan region’s administration.