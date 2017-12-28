Bolashak scholarship holder dies in NYC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askar Zhumabayev, a recipient of the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship, died in New York, Kazinform reports.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed the fact of Zhumabayev's death to our agency.



"With the help of our Consulate General in New York, his body was transported to Kazakhstan tonight. He died of cardiac arrest," the MFA's press service said.



It was Askar Zhumabayev's friend who first broke the news of his death.