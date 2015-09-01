Bolashak Scholarship operator CIP opens regional hub in Pavlodar (PHOTO)

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A regional hub of the official administrator of Kazakhstan's Bolashak Presidential Scholarship - JSC Center for International Programs (CIP) - has been opened today at S. Toraighyrov Pavlodar State University.

Taking the floor, President of the CIP Gani Nygymetov told that opening the regional hub in Pavlodar will lay the foundation for long-term partnership between the national operator of the Bolashak Scholarship with the regional universities and prospective employers of the Boalshak alumni. Besides, Nygymetov had a meeting with rector of the University Aryn Orsariyev and heads of largest enterprises of the city, during which the parties discussed the priorities of the Presidential ыcholarship development for 2016-2020 as well as the opportunities of training the regional youth at the best higher education institutions of the world. G.Nygymetov participated also in the briefings organized specially for the faculty and students of the University as well as for the representatives of education, medicine and mass media of Pavlodar region.