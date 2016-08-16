Bolashak Scholarship plays key role in formation of competitive nation - Sec of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired a meeting of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Welcoming the participants, G.Abdykalikova noted that the implementation of Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy challenges Kazakhstan to form a competitive nation. "And Bolashak Presidential Scholarship plays a key role in this issue," noted the Secretary of State.



"In one of his speeches the President of Kazakhstan emphasized that new technologies in agriculture, medicine, aerospace and transport industries remain promising areas for building a science-intensive economy. The students and alumni of the Bolashak Program must be actively involved in development of promising technologies and lay a foundation for the future," she said.



The Commission discussed the issues of differentiation of the admission rules between the levels of study (master's degree, PhD, fellowship programs etc.)



The members of the Commission took a decision to award the Bolashak Scholarship to 176 candidates.

Following the meeting, G.Abdykalikova gave a number of instructions on further improvement and increasing efficiency of implementation of the Bolashak Scholarship.



Bolashak International Scholarship was established on November 5, 1993 by the Decree of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N. A. Nazarbayev.



