Bolashaker to speak at UN General Assembly in NY

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A graduate of Bolashak program Olzhas Suleimenov from Karaganda region will travel to the US to speak at the UN General Assembly, this has been announced at a meeting of Governor of Karaganda region and reps of "Bolashak".

"In December 2014 there was held an essay contest called "Many Languages - One World 2015" dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the United Nations. More than 3,500 students from 130 countries took part in the competition. As a result, there have been selected 70 works. The winners were invited to the World Youth Forum at the headquarters of the United Nations," said O. Suleimenov. The Bolashaker who studied at Tongji University (Shanghai) wrote an essay in the Chinese language. His work is dedicated to friendship of the peoples of Kazakhstan. "I wrote that every citizen of Kazakhstan is a man of peace. Kazakhstani people of many nationalities and different beliefs live in prosperity, peace and accord," said O. Suleimenov, a graduate of Gorky Gymnasium in Shetsky district. World Youth Forum is devoted to the issues of sustainable development in the context of multilingualism, cultural diversity and global citizenship. According to the organizers, the winners will attend a preparatory student conference at the University of Adelphi. Then, on July 25, they will perform at the UN General Assembly in New York.