Bolat Zhamishev joins Tsesnabank's Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bolat Zhamishev and Yerbol Orynbayev have joined the Board of Directors of Tsesnabank.

As the Bank's press service says, Bolat Zhamishev is a highly experienced and skilled financial manager. In different years he was the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan (2007-2013), Minister of Regional Development (2013-2014), Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Supervision of Financial Market and Financial Organizations (2004-2006). He is now also CEO-Member of the Board of Directors of the Kazakhstan Development Bank.



Yerbol Orymbayev holds a Master of Law degree from the Moscow State University and a Master of International Economic Development degree from the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy (U.S.) He has a vast experience both in public and private sectors. In different years he worked as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Presidential Aide for Economic Issues, Managing Director at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Member of the Board of the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Regulation and Financial Supervision of Financial Market and Financial Organizations.



According to CEO of JSC Tsesnabank Shigeo Katsu, ‘Bolat Zhamishev and Yerbol Orynbayev are recognized experts with unblemished reputation.'Thus, Shigeo Katsu is now CEO of Tsesnabank, Yerbol Orynbayev and Yevgeny Pan are members of the Directors Board, while Bolat Zhamishev and Daulet Kabylbayev are independent directors.