    14:55, 03 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Bolat Zhurabayev appointed Commander of Special Forces of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bolat Zhurabayev has been named the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    By order of the Head of State Bolat Zhurabayev has been named the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan
    Notably, in accordance with the order of the President of January 19, 2022, No.779 the Special Operations Forces Command within the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was established.

    The Special Operations Forces are responsible for special tasks to provide defense capacity and military security of the country, including involvement in anti-terror operations and combating illegal armed groups.


