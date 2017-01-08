EN
    15:37, 08 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Bolivia President wished luck to Kazakhstanis in Dakar

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's team Astana Motorsports participating in the Dakar has arrived in La Paz, Bolivia.        

    
    Torrential rains intervened with the program and compelled the Dakar Rally to cancel the race. The heavy precipitation turned the Bolivian section into muddy quagmire. Instead of the race the teams were provided with a solemn reception.

       

    Bolivian President Evo Morales and tens of thousands of people gathered on Saturday on this capital's Central Plaza to celebrate the passage of the Dakar rally. The President personally welcomed the participants. Having received the warm greetings from Evo Morales, Astana Motorsports presented him Kazakh national souvenirs.

    "Bolivia is an amazing country. Emotions are running high. In world football championship there are not so many people like here. [...] Bolivia is so hospitable to the extent it is possible", Astana Motors pilot Denis Berezovskiy shared his impressions.   

      

    According to captain of the team Artur Ardavichus, "there have been already lost 30% of vehicles because of the weather conditions, many are in hospital. The organizers make a perfect video but the reality is different. For example, one of the guys went to the canteen having flip flops on and froze his feet because yesterday it was muddy and below zero. I could tell a lot more." - he told.

      

    January 8 is a day off. The organizers are challenged - should they continue the rally or change the route.

      

     

     

