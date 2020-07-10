Bolivia’s interim president tests positive for COVID-19

LA PAZ. KAZINFORM - Jeanine Anez, head of Bolivia's opposition-backed interim government, on Thursday said she tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will enter into quarantine, Xinhua report.

«Along with my entire team, we have been working for Bolivian families during this whole time and, given that in the past week many of them tested positive for the coronavirus, I took the test and I also came out positive,» Anez said in a video posted online.

She added she will remain in isolation for 14 days, in keeping with the protocols established by the Health Ministry, until she is tested again.