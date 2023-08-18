Bolivian bus crash death toll rises to 20

LA PAZ. KAZINFORM Local authorities confirmed Thursday that the death toll rose to 20 from an overturned public bus on the Cochabamba-Santa Cruz Highway on Wednesday in Bolivia.

Departmental Director of Traffic Police Colonel David Herbas told reporters that the accident occurred near the El Locotal sector in the central municipality of Colomi, Xinhua reports.

A total of 39 people were injured and all have been taken to Cochabamba hospitals, Herbas said. And the seriously injured were still in intensive care. The injured bus driver had undergone an alcohol test and the results will be available later.

Investigations were underway to determine whether it was a mechanical malfunction or a human error.