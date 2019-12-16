EN
    12:29, 16 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Bollywood actress Hema Malini congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The well-known Bollywood actress Hema Malini starring in Seeta and Geeta film extended her congratulations on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    The actress congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishing all happy Independence Day.

    Hema Mailin is expected soon to arrive in Kazakhstan with her cultural program Dances of India.

    Photo credit: 2.bp.blogspot.com

