    10:50, 18 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra apologises over 'insensitive' refugee T-shirt

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised after modelling an "insensitive" T-shirt on the cover of Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

    The 34-year-old former Miss World is featured on the cover of the October edition of Condé Nast Traveller India wearing a white T-shirt with the words, "REFUGEE", "IMMIGRANT" and "OUTSIDER" crossed out in red - leaving only the word "TRAVELLER".

    Condé Nast Traveller tweeted the cover photo on 7 October with the tagline "Bold and fearless, @priyankachopra makes a statement on our 6th anniversary issue cover. WhyWeTravel".

    The message on her T-shirt sparked a flurry of criticism on Twitter, with users accusing Chopra of belittling the plight of refugees forced to leave their homes.

    Chopra - who was named as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people and is an ambassador for the UN children's agency Unicef - said the message was aimed at addressing racism and had been misunderstood.

    Read more at The Guardian

