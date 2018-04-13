ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bollywood will make a film about Mangistau region, governor of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov revealed at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday, Kazinform reports.

"We already have a tentative agreement with Bollywood to make a film about Mangistau region. I believe it is a picturesque place which has no analogues in the world," governor Tugzhanov said of the region.



He reminded that there are 40 centuries-old underground mosques in Mangistau region. The Seisem ata necropolis is surrounded by a pantheon where many prominent figures have been buried since ancient times.



A well-known nature reserve Ustyurt is another must-see place for tourists and guests of the region.



During the press briefing governor Tugzhanov urged journalists to take active part in regional film projects.