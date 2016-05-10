Bomb blast kills two police officers, injures one in eastern Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Two Turkish police officers died and one was injured Tuesday after an unsuccessful attempt to defuse a bomb in the eastern Van province, local media said.

The explosive device was planted by militants from a separatist group called Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a police source told Turkey’s Dogan news agency.

PKK is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization. A ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish militants collapsed in July 2015, prompting Turkish authorities to launch a military operation in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern regions.

Source: Sputniknews