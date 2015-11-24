EN
    12:14, 24 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Bomb explodes outside Business Federation office in Athens - reports

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A bomb exploded early Tuesday outside the headquarters of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) in Athens, local media reported.

    The explosion erupted at the central Syntagma Square, according to Greece's Kathimerini newspaper, who said no one had been injured.

    The explosive device reportedly had a timer and was hidden inside a packback that was placed near the entrance to the office.

    The Syntagma Square in the heart of the Greek capital saw violence earlier this month when protesters, unhappy about the government's austerity measures, threw petrol bombs at riot police.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

