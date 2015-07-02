EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:06, 02 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Bomb hoax prompts evacuation of a railway station in Kokshetau

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A bomb threat has prompted evacuation of a railway station building in Kokshetau this morning.

    An unknown caller told local police at approximately 10:25 a.m. that an explosive device was inside the regional railway station building. Passengers and staff of the railway station were evacuated immediately. However, the police didn't find anything suspicious inside the building. It is still unclear who made the fake bomb threat.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!