Book about Alash Orda movement published in Azerbaijani language

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan held a presentation of the book ‘Alash Orda: Its Contribution to the History of Formation of the Kazakh Statehood' published in Azerbaijani language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of implementation of the President's programme article ‘Course towards the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity', the Embassy publishes a series of books in Azerbaijani language about formation of the Kazakh statehood, historical persons, representatives of science and culture.



The Azerbaijani audience was also presented a collection of poems by Azerbaijani poet and playwright Huseyn Javid. The book was issued in the Kazakh language by the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University under the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan and the National Academy of Azerbaijan.





Rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU Galimkair Mutanov, representatives of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MPs, Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Isa Habibbayli, top management of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, faculty and students of Azerbaijani universities, prominent public figures, members of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan, mass media and Kazakh diaspora participated in the event.



Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev acquainted the participants with the contents of the book and the activity of Alash Party. He reminded that the Alash Orda backed the idea of self- determination of the Kazakh nation and national statehood. The programme goals of Alash were based on centuries-long dream of the Kazakh people to build a free and independent country, he noted.







Speaking on the collection of poems by Huseyn Javid, B.Issabayev said the book would be included in the online library of Turkic-language works initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe.' He added that the book is among the first ones published in Latin alphabet of the Kazakh language which will let test the new Kazakh alphabet among Azerbaijani readers



The event ended with signing a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between the Al-Farabi KazNU and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.