    09:24, 25 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Book about Alexander Vinokurov to be published in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A book about Alexander Vinokurov, the Kazakh former road bicycle racer and current general manager of UCI ProTeam Astana, "A.Vinokurov. Olympic way!" will be released in Kazakhstan. A press conference dedicated to the release is expected to take place in Almaty on September 29.

    The Olympic champion actually co-penned his own biography which is a true tale of his success in the world of cycling. The most detailed biography of Kazakhstan's main bicycle racer also depicts the development of ProTeam Astana.

    Kazakhstan Sport Events Cycling
