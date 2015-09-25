Book about Alexander Vinokurov to be published in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A book about Alexander Vinokurov, the Kazakh former road bicycle racer and current general manager of UCI ProTeam Astana, "A.Vinokurov. Olympic way!" will be released in Kazakhstan. A press conference dedicated to the release is expected to take place in Almaty on September 29.

The Olympic champion actually co-penned his own biography which is a true tale of his success in the world of cycling. The most detailed biography of Kazakhstan's main bicycle racer also depicts the development of ProTeam Astana.