Book about EXPO-2017 presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presentation of Kazakhstan's State Book Astana EXPO-2017 Future Energy was held in the country's pavilion Nur Alem, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the book, one can find everything they might need to have an idea of how humanity will develop in the future and in which direction the energy sector will go. Without energy there is nothing, and "green" energy is the most promising direction today. The book's circulation is 3,500 copies. Published during the EXPO-2017 it was printed by the best European printing companies and the best Kazakhstani and foreign authors, photographers took part in making it. So it is a great book," said the editor-in-chief Eldar Agamalov.

According to him, the book's is targeted at the wide range of readers and is published in Kazakh, Russian and English languages.

As one of the authors of the book, editor of the Diplomatic Herald magazine, Ilyas Omarov, said, such state books are published annually and are dedicated to a certain topic. For example, in 2010 it was about Kazakhstan's OSCE chairmanship.

One copy of the book was signed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Arkady Dvorkovich.

The book was published with the participation of the Caspian World Communications Ltd. publishing house and ICOS Advertising Agency.

The main goal of the project is to present successes and significant achievements of Kazakhstan during the years of independence, as well as prospects for the country's development taking into account global economic trends, new technologies in the energy, etc.

In the Astana EXPO-2017 Future Energy special attention is paid to the development of international economic cooperation, the achievement of global "green" growth, the combination of different types of energy and the strategy of Kazakhstan's transition to a"green" economy.