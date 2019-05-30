Book about history of nations, deported to Kazakhstan, released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A presentation of the Deportation History Excerpts. Kazakhstan. 1939-1945. collection took place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is set to hold various events under the X International Forum, dated to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions. It organized a scientific conference at the National Museum.



It is noteworthy, an exhibition unveiled there features the life of those deported to Kazakhstan. As stated there, there is no yet precise information about the number of people who were deported to Kazakhstan.



On May 31 the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan will lay flowers to the monument to the victims of famine of 1932-1933 and the museum-memorial complex ALZHIR in Akmola region.

