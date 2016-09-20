Book about Kazakh defenders of Brest Fortress donated to National Library of Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Several copies of the book "1941. Brest Fortress. Kazakhstan" by PhD in History Laila Akhmetova were donated to the National Library of Belarus on 19 September, BelTA has learned.

In her book, Laila Akhmetova describes events that took place at Brest Fortress in the pre-war period and in 1941, and tells about Kazakh soldiers who participated in those events. The book contains the names of Kazakh defenders of Brest Fortress who until recently have been considered missing in action. Laila Akhmetova tells about their heroic feats, places of death and grave sites. The book is based on archives and memories of survivors.

Laila Akhmetova said during the book donation ceremony that some 327,000 Kazakhs went missing during the Great Patriotic War. The book "1941. Brest Fortress. Kazakhstan" mentions the names of some of them. Thanks to the efforts of all those who contributed to the book, these names have been transferred from the list of missing in action to the list of those who died defending their Homeland. She expressed special gratitude to those who worked with the archives in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia, Poland, and Germany.



The book was published with the financial assistance from the President Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation to mark the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War and the Brest Fortress defense. Copies of the book have already been donated to a number of libraries, museums and public associations of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.