Book about Kazakhstan and China showcased at Two Sessions in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A book about Kazakhstan and China was showcased at the biggest political event of the year in China, collectively recognized as the Two Sessions, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the National People's Congress, last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The multiple copies of the book called My i Vy: istorii o Kitaye i Kazakhstane (We and You: stories about China and Kazakhstan) were available for accredited journalists at the press center of the Two Sessions in Beijing.



The event brought together over 3,200 journalists from all corners of the world.







An American journalist of Chinese descent told Kazinform correspondent that such books and magazines should be disseminate to contribute to better understanding between the countries and the peoples.



"I have been living in the US for more than 20 years now and heard a lot about Kazakhstan. I hope I'll get a chance to visit your country.



Kazakhstan has recently presided over the UN Security Council and launched a number of important initiatives on maintaining global peace. I am confident that the people of Kazakhstan will continue on the path toward welfare and prosperity through cooperation with China, the US and other countries," the journalist added.







The book was published by a Chinese publishing house and presented at the Kazakh Embassy in China in November 2015.



The book consists of three chapters dedicated to friendship, cooperation and memories. It includes articles by 22 Kazakhstani and Chinese authors, namely former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Sergey Tereshchenko, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev and many others.







