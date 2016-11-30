Book about Kazakhstan President presented in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - TASS media agency has presented the book devoted to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev titled "The Name which Became an Epoch. Nursultan Nazarbayev: New Reading of Biography". The author of the book is famous Russian writer Nikolai Zenkovich.

President of the Lomonossov Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichio, Dean of the Department of World Economy and World Politics of the National Research University "Higher School of Economics" Sergey Karaganov, First Deputy of General Director of TASS Mikhail Gusman, President of the World Association of Russian Press Vitaliy Ignatenko, the author of the book, writer Nikolay Zenkovich, General Director of "Yauza" Publishing House Pavel Bystrov.





The publication of the book is timed to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. Mikhail Gusman said: "Today we have a very important presentation. December 1st Kazakhstan, the country which is our friendly neighbor, celebrates the First President's Day. Today's meeting is devoted to this event".

The book describes the events of the world history to which President Nursultan Nazarbayev was a party. Viktor Sadovnichi shared his opinion about the book: "I have read almost entire book and it is very interesting. It is interesting due to the facts, dates, contemplations which we possibly heard, but got erased for the last 25 years. The book allows to recall those events and live through them again".





Nikolay Zenkovich shared about the process of creation of the book. "When I worked on this book, my aim was to look whether there were any negative remarks or statements about Kazakhstan President from the presidents of other countries. I haven't found any. This fact speaks a lot", - the author has told.

"There are two components of popularity of the politician - national love and professional assessment of experts. Very often these concepts don't coincide. In this case, it is one of those rare precedents when both of these concepts have merged, they have united in the politician's heart", - the author told. "Nursultan Abishevich is a very far-sighted leader. Almost everything that he conceived he carried through. This happens seldom. He has many ideas. It is an exceptional case. He is a person of two eras", - Zenkovich has added.