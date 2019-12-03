Book about Nursultan Nazarbayev presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «The prominent figure of the Turkic world» event was held in the Kazakh capital in honor of the Day of the First President, Kazinform reports.

The event was organized by the International Turkic Academy together with the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

Turkish professor and scientist Kürşad Zorlu held a presentation of his book about Nursultan Nazarbayev titled Nazarbayev koshbasshylygy: Uly Dalanyn orleui within the framework of the event.

According to Zorlu, the present time calls for the rapprochement and closer cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey. In his words, the number of people who speak Kazakh in Turkey has increased since Kazakhstan gained independence. Currently Nursultan Nazarbayev is widely renowned in Turkey, he added.

The book has a circulation of 5,000 copies. It took the author 10 years to pen and publish it.

It should be noted that the event was attended by President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, foreign ambassadors, Kazakhstani MPs, rectors of local universities and heads of scientific organizations.