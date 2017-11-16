Book about President Nazarbayev released in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A presentation of a book about Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has been held on the margins of a research-to-practice conference in Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

The book titled Nazarbayev's Model was penned by Chief of the President's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Makhmud Kassymbekov, his deputy Bakhytzhan Temirbolat and Candidate of Science (Political Studies) Timur Shaimergenov. According to the authors, the newly released book will be of interest to both aspiring politicians and ordinary people.



"Present-day Kazakhstan, its success and achievements in many respects are associated with the ideas and principles put forward by the Head of State. This is the case for domestic policy, economy, state security and foreign policy. From the book one can learn how the important political decisions were made by President Nazarbayev," Bakytzhan Temirbolat said at the presentation.



Temirbolat went on to note that Nursultan Nazarbayev himself took part in the editing process.



The research-to-practice conference is underway in Almaty city on the occasion of the Day of the First President (1st of December), the Independence Day (16th of December) and the 20th anniversary of the transfer of the Kazakh capital to Astana.















