Book about Shoqan Walikhanov presented in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A presentation of the book "Shoqan Walikhanov" written by famous Kazakh prose writer Zharylkap Beissenbayuly was held at the headquarters of the Russian Geographical Society (RGS) in Moscow. The book was published in Russian and is dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the outstanding Kazakh scholar Shoqan Walikhanov and 170th anniversary of the RGS.

Author Zh. Beissenbaiuly has been studying Shoqan Walikhanov’s life and works for many years. He travelled on the route described in Shoqan’s “The Diaries of the Trip to Issyk-Kul” (1856), and visited the places where he was born and lived. The earlier books about Shoqan are “In the Footsteps of Shoqan” (1977), “The Destiny of Shoqan” (1987) and “Shoqan” (2009).

Shoqan Shynghysuly Walikhanov ( given name Muhammed Qanafiya) was born in November 1835. He was a Kazakh scholar, ethnographer and historian. He is regarded as the father of modern Kazakh historiography and ethnography

The new publication by Beissenbaiuly includes fresh historical, archival documents and contains important conclusions about unknown facts from Shoqan’s life and his era.

The presentation was opened by Deputy Executive Director of the RGS Ilya Gurov who told that his organization had been actively cooperating with Kazakhstani colleagues through the implementation of several joint projects.

Minister Counselor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia Viktor Temirbayev expressed gratitude to the translators who made the book available for reading for Russian people.

“It is notable that today’s event is being held in the Russian Geographical Society. Our great compatriot made a unique contribution to the world history and geography,” he said and added that Shoqan Walikhanov unites Russia and Kazakhstan being a symbol of friendship between our nations.