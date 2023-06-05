Book about Sultan Baybars presented in Cairo

CAIRO. KAZINFORM – A presentation of the book ‘Sultan Baybars, King of Arabs, non-Arabs and Turks’ was held in Cairo, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Attending the event was the Kazakh delegation led by Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev.

«We do realize that today’s event dedicated to the historical activity of the great ruler of the Muslim world is of paramount importance,» Information Minister Darkhan Kydyrali said in his speech at the event, adding that the newly-released book is full of important facts and details.

Minister Kydyrali revealed that fundamental research related to history and culture of that period is planned.

The Days of Kazakhstan Culture and celebrations of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars are currently underway in Egypt. The Mosque of al-Zahit Baybars was unveiled as part of the celebrations.