Book by Abay presented in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM A collection of works by great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abay Kunanbayev has been presented at the Baku State University. The event was organized under the auspices of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.





“Professor Ramiz Askerov translated Kazakh lyric-epic poem Kyz Zhibek into Azerbaijani language. This is the second successful attempt of popularization of Kazakh literature in Azerbaijani society and we hope that this practice will be continued. The organization of cultural events by the Kazakh Embassy and Baku State University has become a good tradition,” said Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy Darkhan Kusherbayev.





He noted that in 2015, the international conference devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate and the 170th anniversary of great Abay was held at the highest level and aroused huge interest among Azerbaijani public in the history and culture of Kazakhstan.

The diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan and its beautiful capital spark the same genuine interest among Kazakhstanis that is proved by annual rise of tourist flow from our country.





He also reminded about the Kazakh Language, History and Culture Centre named after Abay which was opened at the Baku State University 6 years ago. Doctor of Philology Fatima Durssunova is the chief of the Center.

Similar Cultural Centre named after Heydar Aliyev was opened in Astana-based L.Gumilyov Eurasian National University. This fact proves again mutual respect towards history and culture of our countries and nations.

“The book was published on the initiative of the Abay Center of the Baku State University as well as under support of the TurkPA and the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan. It contains 3 poems and 68 verses as well as 45 philosophical parables and treatises,” F.Durssunova said.