Book by Nick Fielding about adventures of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson in Eastern Kazakhstan in 1847-1852 presented at Cambridge University

LONDON. KAZINFORM Book ‘South to the Great Steppe: The Travels of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson in Eastern Kazakhstan, 1847-1852' by Nick Fielding was presented at Cambridge University.

The event was attended by a number of heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in the UK, teachers and students of the Cambridge University and others. It started with welcoming addresses by Professor Ian White, Master of Jesus College, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Cambridge University, and Erzhan Kazykhanov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK.

Nick Fielding, the author of the book, gave an insight into the life of Thomas Atkinson and told in detail about Thomas’s and his wife’s travels to the Great Steppe in the 19th century.

The presentation followed by a concert organised by the university students in honour of Nauryz holiday.

“Let me start by thanking you all for joining us to celebrate the publication of this fascinating and important book. “South to the Great Steppe: Travels of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson to Eastern Kazakhstan, 1847-1852” tells both a remarkable story and gives an extraordinary insight into life in our country over 160 years ago.

We are very fortunate to be joined today by the author Nick Fielding - who I want to specially welcome and FIRST magazine for publishing this book.

And let me, too, thank the Cambridge University for their invaluable help in arranging this event and the Kazakh National Welfare Fund “Samruk-Kazyna”, which has sponsored publication. It is, of course, very fitting and symbolic that this book was published end of last year,” Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov said opening the presentation.

“2015 has seen the celebration across our country of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Statehood, an important milestone in our nation’s history. And this year Kazakhstan is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Independence.

My country has a rich and often turbulent history which includes the days of the Golden Horde, the inclusion of the Great Steppe into the Russian Empire and later the Soviet Union and the regaining of our independence 25 years ago.

And it was during the days of the Russia Empire that Thomas Atkinson – the famous explorer, artist and ethnographer - became the first Briton to visit Kazakhstan and describe the life, traditions and aspirations of its nomadic people.

Today, of course, you don’t need such a spirit of almost reckless adventure to visit Kazakhstan. Our country is a modern and fast developing state with a diverse and dynamic economy which, in the space of a generation, has joined the ranks of middle-income nations,” added he.

“We take huge pride that our land is home to over 100 different ethnic groups and the followers of all the great faith who live together in tolerance and harmony.

And, of course, the friendship between Kazakhstan and Britain – one of the first countries to recognise our independence - has never been stronger.

Last November President Nazarbayev made an official visit to the UK to which he was welcomed by Her Majesty The Queen and had talks with Prime Minister Cameron and CEOs of UK biggest companies. As a result, we have signed $13 billion package of commercial agreements and contracts.

And it is on the personal level I want to end. I hope as many as you as possible follow in the footsteps of the Atkinsons and visit my country. I can promise that travel has got a great deal easier and accommodation a great deal better.

But what has not changed over the last 60 years is that Kazakhstan remains a land of varied and stunning natural beauty and that visitors receive the warmest of welcomes. Please come and experience both for yourselves. I would like to thank you once again for being with us tonight and wish everybody good health, every success and prosperity,” noted the Kazakh diplomat.

Source: www.kazembassy.org.uk