Book dedicated to 80th anniversary of Olzhas Suleimenov published (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A book dedicated to the 80th jubilee of world-famous Kazakh writer Olzhas Suleimenov entitled "Ol Zhas" (He is Young) has come out. The author is Tleuzhan Essilbayev.

“The book is a collection of interviews with our great writer, our contemporary Olzhas Suleimenov. These interviews have been published in our newspaper Express-K since 2008, eight interviews in seven years in total,” Essilbayev said.

According to him, these conversations touch upon a wide range of issues such as the destiny of the national literature, the role of Kazakhstan in the world, politics and linguistics, development of language, literature and society.

Essilbayev told also that a film is being shot on the occasion of O.Suleimenov’s anniversary.

Olzhas Suleimenov was born May 18, 1936. He is a writer, literary scholar, people’s writer of the Kazakh SSR, public and political figure of Kazakhstan, diplomat. In 1989 he initiated and led Nevada-Semipalatinsk movement whose goal was to close the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing site and other nuclear testing grounds of the world.