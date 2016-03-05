ASTANA. KAZINFORM An international conference on "Alikhan - Son of Alash" dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Alikhan Bukeikhanov, the founder and leader of the Kazakhs' Alash National and Liberation Movement, prominent public figure, scholar and publicist, was held in Ankara.

The event was organized by the International Turkic Academy together with Turkey's National Commission for UNESCO, Gazi University and Khoja Akhmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Delivering a speech at the conference, Head of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrali noted that Alikhan Bukeikhanov is a son of not only Kazakhs but all Turkic-speaking nations.

"Alikhan struggled for the liberty both of Kazakhs and many fraternal nations. He raised the problems of Turkic Muslims depressed by colonial policy. The fact that he chose the nickname "The son of Turks" is a bright example of it," Kydyrali added.

He also presented a book "Alikhan Bukeikhanov and Turkic World" which includes several works by Bukeikhanov about the Turkic world.

Director of the Turkic Application and Research Centre Hülya Kasapoğlu, Professor of the Gazi University Servet Karabağ and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khoja Akhmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University Musa Yildiz participated in the ceremony.

Those who made reports at the conference were prominent scholars and historians from Kazakhstan - professors Turssyn Zhurtbay and Beibit Koishybay, Sultankhan Zhussip, Rysgul Abilkhamitkyzy - and Turkish historians Ahmet Taşağıl, Halûk Akalın, Fatih Kirişçioğlu and others.

The conference ended with a concert from Yassawi Culture Society of the Khoja Akhmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the International Turkic Academy.

