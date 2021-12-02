Book ‘Kazakhstan-30 Years of Development’ presented in Riyadh

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 30, 2021, the book entitled «Kazakhstan – 30 Years of Development» in Arabic was presented in Riyadh within the celebration of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The book was published by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Center of Information and Arabian-Russian Studies and the N.Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue.

This book describes the main historical milestones of independent Kazakhstan, reflecting the essential directions of the country in the foreign policy, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. A separate chapter is devoted to the Kazakhstan model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

In addition, the book covers important stages in the development of Kazakh-Saudi cooperation in various directions.

Precise attention is paid to the historical role of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the establishment of the Kazakh statehood and the formation of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.