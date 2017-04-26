Book ‘Nursultan Nazarbayev. Biography’ published in Arabic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital of Saudi Arabia has hosted a presentation of the book "Nursultan Nazarbayev. Biography" by famous publicist, Chief of the Office of the President Makhmud Kassymbekov.

The idea of translating the book into Arabic was initiated by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies.

The memorandum concluded between the Islamic Centre and the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan will help both sides conduct joint researches.

“Islamic world is one of the biggest civilizations on the planet. We are glad that the book was translated into the Arabic language. We also agreed with the Prince about publishing a book about the history of the Kazakhs in Arabic,” said Makhmud Kassymbekov.