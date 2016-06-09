Book of Condolences opened at Kazakh Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Moscow opened today a Book of Condolences over the death of militaries and civilians in the Aktobe deadly terrorist attack on June 5.

Tens of local people come to offer their deepest condolences to Kazakhstan and families of the victims.

Secretary General of the CSTO Nikolay Bordyuzha also expressed his condolences.

“This situation proves again that we must be together, we must enhance our collective security system. We must help each other and, which is most important, we must actively fight with any manifestations of extremism or terrorism. Therefore, I am confident that the Collective Security Treaty Organization will be enhanced after these events and our work will be boosted,” said Bordyuzha.



Kazakhstan declared June 9 the Day of National Mourning over the Victims of Aktobe Terrorist Attack.



