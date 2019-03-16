Book of Kazakh President The Era of Independence presented in Brasilia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil, together with the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with support of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a presentation of the book of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, "The Era of Independence" translated into Portuguese, in Brasilia.



The book narrates the stages of Kazakhstan's development and its role in the international arena.



Members of the National Congress, Deputy Foreign Ministry of Brazil for Communications and Culture Marcia Donner, senators Cristovam Buarque and Chico Rodrigues, heads of diplomatic missions, accredited in in Brasilia, public figures and mass media representatives attended the event.



As part of the event Kazakh instrumental music was performed by talented Kazakh musician, kobyz player Almat Saizhan, and the photography exhibition "Unknown Kazakhstan" was unveiled with support of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.