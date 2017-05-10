Book of Kazakh writer Nemat Kelimbetov presented in Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation of a book "Ne khochu teryat nadezhdu" (Don't want to lose hope) penned by Kazakh writer Nemat Kelimbetov was held at the Kazakhstani Literature and Culture Center under the Hungarian National Library named after István Széchenyi, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Nemat Kelimbetov's book was translated into 19 languages, including Hungarian. It received the Franz Kafka Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in Europe.



The book consists of a novel-monologue "Ne khochu teryat nadezhdu" and an essay "Pisma synu" (Letters to son) that recreate the images of heroic ancestors of the Kazakhs - sakis, huns and ancient Turks.



At the presentation, it was noted that Kazakhstan has rich cultural heritage.



Kazakhstan's Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov pointed out that relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary had reached a brand new strategic level of cooperation thanks largely to close cultural and humanitarian ties.



At the end of the present, a student of a local gymnasium performed the melodies of the Kazakh steppes on kobyz (Kazakh national musical instrument).