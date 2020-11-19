Book series Abai alemi presented in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The book serious Abai alemi (The world of Abai) has been on display in the city of Semey, Kazinform cites the city information center.

An online presentation of the book series Abai alemi which includes 22 books in Kazakh, Russian, and English has been held at the Abai Library. The books include the works of Abai, his children, and successors.

The book series Abai alemi has been published for the third time to mark the 175th anniversary of Abai.