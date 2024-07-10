Book written by Abu Nasr al-Farabi found in Uzbekistan

A book written by great thinker, scholar Abu Nasr al-Farabi has been discovered in Namangan Region, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Ancient swords dated back to the 11-14th centuries were also found, the local executive authorities said.

Photo credit: t.me/namvilhok

Three rare books contain unique insights about science, philosophy and history, the local executive authorities said in the statement.

Photo credit: t.me/namvilhok

The Akhsikent archeological part Yangi Akhsi was replenished with 10 more precious items, including Bactria coins dating back to the 475-600 years AD and Chinese coins belonging to the 19th century.

Photo credit: t.me/namvilhok

Photo credit: t.me/namvilhok

The sword found in Namangan dates back to the 11th century, experts say. The well-preserved sword was left after the fight. It was made of hard steel by blacksmiths in Akhsikent. Its creation still remains a mystery. Another sword dating back to the 14th century was used by special warriors of Amir Timur, reads the statement.

The Akhsikent steel center is recognized worldwide for production of mild and hard steel, it was added.