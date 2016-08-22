Book “Zhambyl The Poet of the Great Steppe” presented in Belgrade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary held a presentation of the book "Zhambyl. The Poet of the Great Steppe" authored by Rector of the L.Gymulyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov.

The presentation took place on the threshold of the official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belgrade, the first one in the history of the Kazakh-Serbian relations.

Those attending the event were senior officials of the Serbian Ministry of Culture and Information, the Union of Writers of Serbia, community of Belgrade and diplomatic corps.

The book was translated into Serbian by Professor of the University of Belgrade Olga Marković .

The foreword to the book written by President Nursultan Nazarbayev reflects a special value of the work dedicated to the 70th anniversary of victory over fascism and 170th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev.

The edition consists of three chapters: The Philosophy of Steppe Battles, The Aesthetics of Poetic Jousts and Creator in the Changed World.

According to Serbian community, such events enable people to get an in-depth knowledge of the culture and art of the Kazakh people and get familiarized with its traditions and rituals.

The participants emphasized that such events would undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of cultural component of the Kazakhstan-Serbian cooperation.



