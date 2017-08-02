EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:22, 02 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Bookmakers dub most likely score of Legia-Astana match

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2nd-leg match of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round between Polish Legia and Kazakhstan's FC Astana will take place overnight into Thursday, according to Sports.kz.

    1XBET bookmaker office believes the most probable outcome of this encounter is 1:0 or 1:1, the coefficient for this is 7. The coefficients will be 8, 9 and 9.5 in case of 2:1, 2:0 and 0:0 scores.

    The match starts at 00:45 a.m.  Kazsport TV channel will ensure live broadcast in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!