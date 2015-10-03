ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Astana's HC Barys is to hold an away match against Torpedo within the Kontinental Hockey League.

According to Tennisi betting office, Torpedo will lead the game. Thus, 'host to win' coefficient here is 2.08, while 'guest to win' index is 2.95. 'Draw' coefficient is 3.90. As is known, Barys vs Torpedo match will be held in Nizhny Novgorod at 20:00 Astana time. KazSport channel will broadcast it live, Sports.kz reports.