Books about great Kazakh cultural figure presented in Astana

A presentation of the books dated to the 125th anniversary of great Kazakh cultural worker Temirbek Zhurgenov took place at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

State and public figures, members of the Parliament, National Kurultai under the Kazakh President, poets and writers, and readers took part in the event.

The book about 'Commissar Zhurgenov' by Beibit Koishybayev was translated into Turkish, and the book by Almazhan Utegaliyeva 'Temirbek Zhurgenov: Triumph and Tragedy' was published in Russian.

TURKSOY declared 2023 the Year of Kazakh State and Public Figure Temirbek Zhurgenov. The international organization held last year various events honoring Temirbek Zhurgenov.