TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:04, 17 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Books about Sultanmamet Sultan and Middle Juz batyrs presented in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A presentation of the Sultanmamet Sultan: statesman, diplomat and batyr book and the collection of archival documents Sultans and Middle Juz batyrs, published by the Ualikhanov History and Ethnology Institute, took place the Kazakh National Academic Library.

    "Sultanmamet Sultan: a statesman, diplomat and batyr depicts the life and activities of the leading politician, one of the heads of Kazakh militia in Kazakh-Junggar, Kazakh-Kalmyk wars, chief of Kypshak ulus, Abylai Khan's cousin. He put the most efforts to fight for territorial unity and integrity of the Kazakh khanate. He was one of the top contenders for the All-Kazakh throne at 1781 kurultai after the death of Abylai Khan," Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor, director of the Ualikhanov History and Ethnology Institute," author of the book Ziyabek Kabuldinoiv told Kazinform correspondent.


    The collection consists of 373 archival documents; the greater part of them is published for the first time ever.

    The presentation of the books took place under the President's Article Seven Facets of the Great Steppe. Well-known political and public figures, scientists, deputies of the Kazakh Parliament took part in the event.

