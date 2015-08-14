“Bordeaux” player can’t say “Kairat”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andre Biyogo-Poko, halfback of French Bordeaux, told about the upcoming match against Almaty's "Kairat" in the UEFA Europa League.

"Frankly speaking, I do not know anything about our opponent in the next round. I even have problems pronouncing the name of the club from Kazakhstan right. We do not discuss our opponent as far as there is too little information about the team from Almaty. Now we are focused on the next game against Saint-Etienne in our championship. We have to play there well too, and then think about the next game," Andre Biyogo-Poko said.

Previously, president of "Bordeaux" club Jean-Louis Triaud told that he did not know anything about "Kairat" and he failed to find anything about the club on the Internet.