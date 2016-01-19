EN
    16:06, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Border guards detain woman trying to illegally enter Kazakhstan with newborn child

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - "Ken-Bulun-road transport" frontiersmen have detained a woman, resident of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who tried to cross the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border with a newborn baby using false birth certificate, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    A resident of Kazakhstan, who tried to enter Kazakhstan with a newborn baby boy, at the checkpoint "Ken-Bulun-road transport" presented the false birth certificate.
    The woman was detained and transported to a territorial unit under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

