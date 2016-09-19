Bordyuzha to hold consultations on CSTO-UN peacekeeping cooperation in New York

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Secretary-General of the Collective security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikolai Bordyuzha takes part in the 71st session of the UN General Assembly in New York upon the invitation of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on 19-24 September, BelTA learned from CSTO Spokesperson Vladimir Zainetdinov.

As part of the visit to the UN Headquarters Nikolai Bordyuzha is expected to meet with Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Herve Ladsous, representatives of the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations. During the consultations the sides will share opinions on the conceptual approaches of the two organizations to the peacekeeping operations and the prospects of cooperation between the CSTO and the UN in this field.



Nikolai Bordyuzha is also expected to meet with the executive director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee to discuss the fight against terrorism and extremism.



"The CSTO attaches much importance to the open and substantial discussion of the efforts to ensure international security and stability. In this context, the platform of the UN General Assembly seems to be one of the best formats for the exchange of opinions and working out coordinated measures to counteract existing challenges and threats," CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha said before his trip to New York.



On 22 September Nikolai Bordyuzha will take part in the working meeting of the CSTO ministers of foreign affairs on the sidelines of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.