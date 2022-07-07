EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:46, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Boris Johnson to resign as British PM — media

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Boris Johnson is going to step down as British prime minister and will address the nation in the next few hours, British media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the prime minister, TASS reports.

    Downing Street sources confirmed to Sky News that Johnson would address the nation later in the day. According to the media outlet’s sources, a new leader is expected to be in place before the Conservative Party conference, which is expected to be held in late September or October.

    However, many political analysts say that the country does not have time to wait for a new Tory leader to be chosen. Experts are pointing to serious inflation issues, rising living costs and mass strikes, expressing doubt that Johnson will be able to continue serving as prime minister for so long after announcing his resignation.


    Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!